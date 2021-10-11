The US needs nothing from Ukraine except deterrence of Russia - government official

MOSCOW, October 11. /TASS/. Washington needs nothing from Kiev, except adversarial relations with Moscow, its total deterrence and creation of an antipode image, Russia’s Deputy Chairman of the Security Council Dmitry Medvedev said in the article titled "Why contacts with current Ukrainian administration are pointless," posted on Monday in the Kommersant newspaper.

"The US needs nothing from Ukraine except opposition to Russia, total deterrence of our country and creation of what has been very appropriately called ‘anti-Russia’," Medvedev said.

It means that such alliance is very fragile and will turn to ashes at a certain moment of time, the official added.