Russia insists on inadmissibility of US military presence in Central Asia — diplomat

GENEVA, September 30. /TASS/. Russia’s position on the inadmissibility of the United States’ military presence in Central Asian countries remains unchanged, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said on Thursday.

"There isn’t the slightest change in our position that the US presence in Central Asian countries is inadmissible in any format," he stressed. "It is a final position with no elements of flexibility and it has been explained to the Americans more than once."

According to the Russian diplomat, US colleagues are either opting for fake news in a hope to make Russia change its position, or "are indulging in wishful thinking, or are tending to hear in Moscow’s signals only what sounds sweet to them."

"This issue is being hyped in the United States, not without the participation of certain mass media," he added.

The Wall Street Journal said earlier citing a source that Russia and the United States had allegedly discussed the possible use of Russian military bases in Central Asia by US troops.