Russia-US cybersecurity dialogue producing tangible results - envoy

WASHINGTON, September 19. /TASS/. Moscow and Washington have achieved some tangible results in terms of cyber security dialogue, Russian Ambassador to the US Anatoly Antonov told reporters on Sunday.

In response to a TASS question about progress in cyber security consultations, the envoy pointed out that "our American colleagues are currently trying to focus on the ransom aspect of cybersecurity issues." "The issue does exist. The problem requires us to cooperate in figuring out where these attacks come from and who attackers are," the envoy added.

"I can tell you that the first tangible steps in this direction have been taken and some small specific results have been achieved. However, as we usually say, most of the work is yet to be done," Antonov stressed.