Moscow is in no hurry to recognize Taliban — Kremlin spokesman

MOSCOW, September 9. /TASS/. Russia is in no hurry to recognize Afghanistan's government appointed by the Taliban movement (outlawed in Russia), Russian presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov told the media on Thursday.

"Russia is in no hurry to recognize it. Just like an overwhelming majority of countries around the world we prefer to closely monitor what steps the new leadership will take," Peskov said.

He recalled that the Taliban earlier declared they had been through with forming a new government.

"Concrete steps that will follow will be most important. We will keep a close watch on them," Peskov said.

After the United States ended its operation in Afghanistan and pulled out its troops the radical Taliban movement (outlawed in Russia) launched an offensive and by September 6 established control of the whole territory of the country. By September 8, the Taliban formed a transitional government. All of its members are Taliban members. The radicals were unable to approve a new Cabinet for two weeks due to what was described as technical problems.