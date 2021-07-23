European court rejects Russia’s request for interim measures in case against Ukraine

PARIS, July 23. /TASS/. The European Court of Human Rights has rejected Russia’s request for interim measures in relation to its complaint against Ukraine over violations of the European Convention on Human Rights, the court said in a press release on Friday.

According to earlier reports, the court registered Russia’s first inter-state complaint under application no. 36958/21.

"In the context of the application, the Russian Government submitted an urgent request under Rule 39 (interim measures) of the Rules of Court to indicate to the Ukrainian Government: to stop restrictions on the rights of Russian-speaking persons notably as concerns access to use of their mother tongue in schools, the media and the Internet; and to order the Ukrainian authorities to suspend the blockade of the North Crimean Canal," the press release reads. However, "the court decided to reject the request under Rule 39 of the Rules of Court since it did not involve a serious risk of irreparable harm of a core right under the European Convention on Human Rights."

On Thursday, Russia submitted a complaint against Ukraine with the ECHR based on Article 33 of the Convention of Human Rights. The appeal is intended to draw the attention of the court and the entire international community to the blatant and systematic human rights violations by the Ukrainian authorities, record numerous criminal acts in the international legal framework and force Ukraine’s authorities to stop committing them. The complaint concerns ten major categories of human rights violations conducted by the Ukrainian authorities starting in 2014.