Criticism of law on foreign agents proves it is painful for Russia’s foes — diplomat

MOSCOW, July 22. /TASS/. The attacks on the law on foreign agents prove that these measures are painful for elements unfriendly towards Russia, says Foreign Ministry deputy spokesman Oleg Gavrilov.

"Paradoxically, the law that aims to increase transparency and awareness of the society, is being attacked," he told a meeting on attempts of foreign interference in elections. "Such criticism could be viewed as a certain proof of these measures being painful for our foes."

According to the diplomat, the requirement to mark the content effectively expose the Western infrastructure of influence on the mechanisms of shaping public opinion in Russia, and thereby weaken its destabilizing potential.

"The implementation of these measures has immediately begun being covered by the affected media as some display of a repressive nature of the state apparatus, which in practice fundamentally contradicts the reality," Gavrilov noted.

The diplomat noted that the recognition of a media as a foreign agent does not blocks it from working, but only obliges it to notify the readers that its funding has foreign sources.