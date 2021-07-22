No politics, just facts in Russia’s complaint to ECHR, insists diplomat

MOSCOW, July 22. /TASS/. Russia’s interstate complaint against Ukraine with the European Court of Human Rights (ECHR) contains hard facts, and there is no political component in filing that document, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova told the Rossiya 1 TV channel on Thursday.

"I would like to draw your attention once again that there is no political component here, what we see from the West, when a politicized issue is circulated through the ECHR. Here there are many years of attempts to point out the problem at all levels, there is factual material here, and I would like to draw your attention not only to the press release of the Prosecutor General’s Office, but also to the appendix to that press release. Even this appendix is already enough for those, who were unaware of that, to finally understand, what the issue at hand is. So, in this case, [there are] facts, facts, and only facts," she said.

The diplomat stressed that the complaint that had been filed could not be left unanswered, without any reaction or attention. "One may not hear statements, one may not read press releases, one can make sure that the information that comes from Russia and Russian representatives does not reach the Western audience, for instance. However, it is impossible to ensure that the materials sent to the European Court of Human Rights are ignored," she pointed out.

Russia filed an interstate complaint against Ukraine with the European Court of Human Rights based on Article 33 of the Convention for the Protection of Human Rights and Fundamental Freedoms, the Russian Prosecutor General’s Office said.

The Prosecutor General’s Office noted that it refers to events that followed the coup in Ukraine in February 2014. The appeal is intended to draw the attention of "the European Court and the entire global community to the blatant and systematic human rights violations by the Ukrainian authorities, record the numerous instances of criminal acts in the international legal framework, force Ukraine’s authorities to stop committing them, conduct a proper investigation and immediately bring the perpetrators to justice, in addition to restoring peace and harmony in Ukraine," it stressed.