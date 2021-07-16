US Commerce Dept. bans six Russian companies that were sanctioned before

WASHINGTON, July 16. /TASS/. The US Commerce Department has blacklisted AST, Pasit, Pozitiv Teknolodzhiz, Military Innovative Technopolis Era, NEOBIT and Spetzvuzavtomatika that were already targeted by sanctions of the US Treasury Department, the notice of the Bureau of Industry and Security has been published in the US Federal Register.

"BIS imposes a license review policy of a presumption of denial for these six entities. In addition, no license exceptions are available for exports, reexports, or transfers (in-country) to the persons being added to the Entity List in this rule," the document reads.

The US Treasury announced introduction of its unilateral sanctions against these companies on April 15. Washington believes that they are allegedly involved in cooperation with Russia’s GRU, FSB and the Foreign Intelligence Service. The sanctions lead to freezing of all their assets in the US, while American businesses are banned from engaging with them. The Russian side then imposed countermeasures.