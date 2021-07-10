Afghan top diplomat to take part in SCO-Afghanistan Contact Group meeting - Russian envoy

MOSCOW, July 10. /TASS/. Afghan Foreign Minister Hanif Atmar will take part in the meeting of foreign ministers of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) - Afghanistan Contact Group on July 14, Russian Special Presidential Envoy for SCO Affairs Bakhtiyer Khakimov said in an interview with TASS.

"We expect that it will be the [foreign] minister. Anyway, Tajikistan’s chairmanship has assured us that a confirmation was received from Afghanistan," he said.

Tajikistan’s capital of Dushanbe will host a meeting of the SCO Council of Foreign Ministers on July 13-14.