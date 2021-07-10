Consultations continue on SCO expansion, Russian envoy says

MOSCOW, July 10. /TASS/. Consultations continue on the expansion of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) but the process is not an easy one, Russian Special Presidential Envoy for SCO Affairs Bakhtiyer Khakimov said in an interview with TASS.

"Let’s not rush things. It is a difficult process that requires consensus solutions as the SCO’s criteria for candidates should be taken into account," he pointed out, when asked if a decision on expanding the SCO could be taken at the upcoming Dushanbe summit.

According to Khakimov, membership applications from Afghanistan and Iran are under consideration, as well as applications from a number of other countries that seek observer and dialogue partner status. "We believe that instead of technically increasing the number of countries, it is important to make sure that candidates will really take part in cooperation within the SCO and actively use the opportunities that it provides. Consultations continue on the matter," the Russian envoy stressed.

Tajikistan’s capital of Dushanbe will host an SCO summit on September 16-17.