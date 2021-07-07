SCO Foreign Ministers to adopt statement on Afghanistan on July 14 — Foreign Ministry

MOSCOW, July 7. /TASS/. Foreign Ministers of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) will adopt a joint statement on the situation in Afghanistan after the Dushanbe talks on July 13-14, Russian Special Presidential Representative for SCO Bakhtiar Hakimov told TASS Wednesday.

"It is clear that, considering the current situation in Afghanistan, we must review the developments in this country first and foremost. The discussion will take place both in the SCO Council of Foreign Ministers and during a separate meeting of Foreign Ministers of the SCO and Afghanistan within the contact group. After that, we plan to adopt a joint statement on the situation in Afghanistan," he said.

The ministers will also focus on the preparation of the upcoming SCO summit.

"The ministers will have to review a large agenda, primarily related to the leaders’ summit. We are talking about a list of documents that will be presented to the leaders for review," the diplomat explained.

The SCO summit will take place in-person in Dushanbe on September 16-17.