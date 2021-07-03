Putin endorses Russia’s national security strategy

MOSCOW, July 3. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin has approved the National Security Strategy of the Russian Federation. An executive order to this effect was posted on the official legal information website on Saturday.

"To approve the attached National Security Strategy of the Russian Federation," the document said.

The executive order comes into effect from the date of its signing.

"The implementation of this strategy will contribute to protecting Russia’s people, developing human potential, improving the quality of citizens’ life and their prosperity, strengthening the country’s defense capacity, the unity of cohesion of Russian society, achieving national development goals, increasing the competitiveness and international prestige of the Russian Federation," the document reads.

The new version of the strategy was discussed on May 28 at the Russian president’s meeting with the permanent members of Russia’s Security Council. Secretary of the Russian Security Council Nikolai Patrushev later said in an interview with Rossiyskaya Gazeta that the decision to prepare a new edition of the national security strategy had not been made all of a sudden: such documents must be amended every six years, and the previous version was approved in late 2015. According to Patrushev, work on the current document lasted about a year.

Washington has set a course for abandoning its arms control commitments, the new edition of Russia’s national security strategy says.

"The United States is pursuing a consistent policy of abandoning international obligations in the field of arms control against the backdrop of developing the potential for the global missile defense system," reads the document.

It noted that the planned deployment of US intermediate-range and shorter-range missiles in Europe and the Asia-Pacific region posed a threat to strategic stability and international security.

"Tensions continue to escalate in conflict zones in the post-Soviet space, in the Middle East, North Africa, Afghanistan and on the Korean Peninsula. The weakening of the global and regional security systems creates conditions for the spread of international terrorism and extremism," the document added.