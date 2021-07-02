Eight organizations receive about 70% of all foreign agent nonprofit funding, says MP

MOSCOW, July 2. /TASS/. Up to 70% of all funding for nonprofits, deemed foreign agents in Russia, is distributed among eight organizations, Russian State Duma Commission on Prevention of Foreign Intervention chairman Vasily Piskaryov said in an interview Friday.

The lawmaker noted that, as of December 31, 2020, there were 75 organizations on the list of foreign agent nonprofits.

"The main recipients of funds among them were: The Memorial Human Rights Center, the Humanitarian Cooperation foundation, Civic Assistance Committee, the International Memorial, the Public Commission to Preserve the Legacy of Academician Andrei Sakharov (the Sakharov Foundation), the Sphere foundation, the Public Verdict foundation, and Transparency International-R [recognized as a foreign agent in Russia]. According to the reports, foreign investments make up about 654.4 million rubles," he said.

Piskaryov noted that these foreign agents have been the largest recipients of foreign funding for the last five years.

"The abovementioned organizations account for 50% to 70% of the entire declared foreign funding for foreign agent nonprofits," he said.

The senior lawmaker disclosed that the largest transfers originate from the UK, Germany, Belgium and Switzerland.