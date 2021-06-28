Russians can assess actions of country's leadership without prompts from abroad - Lavrov

MOSCOW, June 28. /TASS/. Modern Russian citizens are able to assess the actions of the country's leadership themselves, without any prompts from abroad, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov wrote in his article published in Kommersant and Russia in Global Affairs on Monday.

According to the Russian Foreign Minister, the efforts of opponents of the Russian government are disruptive "while Russians have always demonstrated maturity, a sense of self-respect, dignity and national pride, and the ability to think independently, especially during hard times, while remaining open to the rest of the world, but only on an equal, mutually beneficial footing. Once we put the confusion and mayhem of the 1990s behind us, these values became the bedrock of Russia’s foreign policy concept in the 21st century. The people of Russia can decide on how they view the actions by their government without getting any prompts from abroad".

"The ‘irreconcilable’ opponents of the Russian government who have placed their stakes on the West and believe that all Russia’s woes come from its anti-Western stance advocate unilateral concessions for the sake of seeing the sanctions lifted and receiving hypothetical financial gains. But they are totally marginal in Russian society. During his June 16, 2021 news conference in Geneva, Vladimir Putin made it abundantly clear what the West is after when it supports these marginal forces," Lavrov wrote.