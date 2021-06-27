{{dayPoint.date | date : 'd MMMM yyyy'}}
{{newsPoint.date * 1000 | date : 'HH:mm'}} {{newsPoint.mark}}
{{newsPoint.title}}
{{newsPoint.title+ ' '}}
{{newsPoint.subtitle}}
All news
Updated at: 

Russia open for dialogue with those who seeks balance of interests - Lavrov

Confrontation is not our choice, Russian Foreign Minister said
Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov Russian Foreign Ministry/TASS
Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov
© Russian Foreign Ministry/TASS

MOSCOW, June 28. /TASS/. Russia is offering a unifying agenda in international affairs and is open for a fair dialogue with those who is interested in the search for a balance of interest, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said in an article published in the Kommersant daily and the Russia in Global Affairs journal on Monday.

"Regardless of any ambitions and threats, our country remains committed to a sovereign and independent foreign policy, while also ready to offer a unifying agenda in international affairs with due account for the cultural and civilisational diversity in today’s world. Confrontation is not our choice, no matter the rationale," he noted. "We will always remain open to honest dialogue with anyone who demonstrates a reciprocal readiness to find a balance of interests firmly rooted in international law. These are the rules we adhere to."

He recalled Russian President Vladimir Putin’s words, who said in his article entitled Being Open, Despite the Past released on June 22, 2021 that it is senseless to be fixed on former mistakes, offences, problems or conflicts and called for ensuring security without division lines, for establishing a common space of equal cooperation and general development.

"This approach hinges on Russia’s thousand-year history and is fully consistent with the current stage in its development. We will persist in promoting the emergence of an international relations culture based on the supreme values of justice and enabling all countries, large and small, to develop in peace and freedom," Lavrov stressed.

The West doesn’t want to discuss issues of equality and democracy on the international arena and is afraid of maintaining an open dialogue with those who have different values and views, Russian Foreign Minister said. "While preaching equality and democracy in their countries and demanding that other follow its lead, the West refuses to discuss ways to ensure equality and democracy in international affairs," he noted. "The veil of its superiority conceals weakness and the fear of engaging in a frank conversation not only with yes-men and those eager to fall in line, but also with opponents with different beliefs and values, not neo-liberal or neo-conservative ones, but those learned at mother’s knee, inherited from many past generations, traditions and beliefs."

Such an approach is "clearly at odds with the ideals of freedom," Lavrov stressed. "It is much harder to accept the diversity and competition of ideas in the development of the world than to invent prescriptions for all of humanity within a narrow circle of the like-minded, free from any disputes on matters of principle, which makes the emergence of truth all but impossible. However, universal platforms can produce agreements that are much more solid, sustainable, and can be subject to objective verification.".

To divert conversation

Western countries are striving to divert the discussion of key issues into narrow-format groups, using the concept of rules-based world order, Russian Foreign Minister wrote.

"By imposing the concept of a rules-based order, the West seeks to shift the conversation on key issues to the platforms of its liking, where no dissident voices can be heard. This is how like-minded groups and various ‘calls’ emerge. This is about coordinating prescriptions and then making everyone else follow them. Examples include calls to foster ‘responsible behavior in cyberspace security’, ‘stand up for international humanitarian law’, and to form a partnership for the freedom of information. Each of these platforms brings together only several dozen countries, which is far from a majority, as far as the international community is concerned," he said.

According to the minister, the UN offers inclusive negotiation platforms on important international topics. "Understandably, this gives rise to alternative points of view that have to be taken into consideration in search of a compromise, but all the West wants is to impose its own rules," he said, adding that "the EU develops dedicated horizontal sanctions regimes for each of its ‘like-minded groups’ … without looking back at the UN Charter."

"This is how it works: those who join these ‘calls’ or ‘partnerships’ decide among themselves who violates their requirements in a given sphere, and the European Union imposes sanctions on those at fault. What a convenient method. They can indict and punish all by themselves without ever needing to turn to the UN Security Council. They even came up with a rationale to this effect: since we have an alliance of the most effective multilateralists, we can teach others to master these best practices. To those who believe this to be undemocratic or at odds with a vision of genuine multilateralism, President of France Emmanuel Macron offered an explanation in his remarks on May 11, 2020: multilateralism does not hinge on unanimity, and the position of those trailing behind should not be viewed by the international community’s proactive vanguard as an obstacle," Lavrov believes.

According to the minister, against global changes in the international arena, the question arises - which form of government is most effective for eliminating the threats that affect all people. "Political scientists are beginning to compare the available toolboxes used by the so-called liberal democracies and by ‘autocratic regimes’. In this context, it is telling that the term ‘autocratic democracy’ has been suggested, even if timidly," Lavrov noted. "These are useful considerations," Lavrov said, adding "Thinking and scrutinizing what is going on around us has never hurt anyone".

Lavrov noted that in order to form a multipolar international system, it is necessary to abide by the universally accepted norms and principles of international law, including respecting the sovereign equality of states, non-interference in their domestic affairs, peaceful resolution of conflict, and the right to self-determination. "Taken as a whole, the historical West dominated the world for five hundred years. However, there is no doubt that it now sees that this era is coming to a close, while clinging to the status it used to enjoy, and putting artificial brakes on the objective process consisting in the emergence of a polycentric world," he wrote.

West imposing totalitarian rule in global affairs by expanding sanctions - Lavrov
According to Russian Foreign Minister, "clearheaded politicians" in Europe and the United States understand that such an uncompromising policy is a path to nowhere
Read more
A Just Russia party to announce its list of party’s candidates for election to State Duma
Party Chairman Sergei Mironov and his two co-chairs will top the federal part of the list
Read more
Russian government approves agreement on Russian navy logistics center in Sudan
The document was signed in Khartoum on July 23, 2019, and in Moscow on December 1, 2020
Read more
State trials of Russia’s Sprut-SDM1 light amphibious tank to be completed in early 2022
The High-Precision Weapons Holding is also conducting trials of new BT-3F tracked amphibious armoured personnel carrier (APC) vehicle
Read more
Russian defense ministry calls on Pentagon, British navy command to be guided by reason
On Wednesday, the Black Sea Fleet and the FSB border guard service thwarted a violation of the Russian border by HMS Defender off Crimea’s Cape Fiolent
Read more
Russia shocked by NATO reaction to Moscow’s pullout from Open Skies Treaty
According to Russian Foreign Minister, by attaching blame to Russia, the West fails to mention that in the past 10 years, it blatantly neglected its obligations under the Treaty
Read more
Russian UN envoy tells ex-US ambassador which country is to be seen as declining power
According to Dmitry Polyansky, "only US intelligence and military spendings to overthrow legitimate governments thrive"
Read more
Moscow records all-time high of 114 COVID-19 daily deaths
Over the past day, Moscow recorded some 6,723 new coronavirus cases
Read more
Bombs will be on target next time, Russian diplomat warns after Black Sea violation
On Wednesday, the Russian Defense Ministry reported that the Black Sea Fleet and the Federal Security Service border control service thwarted a violation of the Russian border by HMS Defender near Crimea’s Cape Fiolent
Read more
Press review: Russia, UK play game of ‘battleships’ and Taliban move on Tajikistan border
Top stories from the Russian press on Thursday, June 24th
Read more
COVID-19 mortality down by 80% after first shot of Sputnik V — Argentinian health ministry
The study involved more than 471,000 people
Read more
Moscow living through coronavirus pandemic anew due to new strain, says mayor
People must be inoculated against COVID-19 to lead a normal life and there is no other way out, Sergei Sobyanin stressed
Read more
Russia’s latest radar capable of tracking over 300 surface and air targets — developer
The Russian Podsolnukh-E radar offers major advantages compared to foreign surface wave radar stations
Read more
New Czech government to make decision on building ties with Russia, says foreign minister
The relations would be built on the basis of mutual respect and would be pragmatic if possible, Jakub Kulhanek noted
Read more
Turkey launches Istanbul canal project bypassing Bosphorus
The implementation of the canal project will require about $ 15 billion, Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan said
Read more
Black Sea Fleet monitors US destroyer entering Black Sea - Russian Defense Ministry
It will take part in the Sea Breeze 2021 multinational military exercise
Read more
Russian government approves list of unfriendly countries
There are two countries on the list
Read more
Health minister notes spike in COVID-19 cases in Russia’s big cities
Mikhail Murashko pointed out that vaccination is a collective safety factor
Read more
Pashinyan’s party wins 53.91% votes
The Armenia bloc of the country’s former President Robert Kocharyan came in second with 21.9% of the vote
Read more
COVID Delta variant becoming prevailing in Russia — expert
According to Gorelov, the age composition of patients has also changed
Read more
US intelligence has no clear answers about numerous mysterious flying objects — report
The report says that aerial phenomena of unclear nature "pose a hazard to safety of flight" and "possibly, national security"
Read more
Russia won’t abide by PACE resolution on Crimea as it contradicts constitution - lawmaker
The resolution was adopted by PACE on Wednesday to follow up the report by Icelandic representative Sunna Aevarsdotti about the situation involving Crimean Tatars
Read more
Russian naval ships, aircraft kick off drills in Mediterranean
The drills involve five warships, including the missile cruiser Moskva, the frigates Admiral Essen and Admiral Makarov, and the submarines Stary Oskol and Rostov-on-Don
Read more
Soyuz-2.1a carrier rocket installed on Baikonur spaceport’s launch pad
The rocket is scheduled to blast off at 02:27 Moscow Time on June 30
Read more
Russian Ambassador: incident in the Black Sea could have led to military incident
Andrei Kelin said that he has scheduled meetings with the British side, based on which he expects to clarify the incident with the British destroyer
Read more
NATO drills in Ukraine provoke destabilization near Russia’s borders, says diplomat
Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova pointed out that NATO is holding seven drills in Ukraine this year
Read more
Russian Black Sea Fleet’s oldest sub may redeploy to Baltic Sea after repairs
The Black Sea Fleet’s 13th Ship Repair Plant told TASS earlier that the submarine was set to re-enter service after November 2021
Read more
Russian envoy hopes for Iran’s positive response over nuclear monitoring agreement
"It would allow to avoid uncertainties which can have unjustifiable long-lasting negative effects," the Russian diplomat said
Read more
Press Review: Black Sea incident prompts weapon review and Pentagon wary of China’s nukes
Top stories from the Russian press on Friday, June 25th
Read more
Incident with destroyer could have triggered "unwarranted escalation" — UK Army chief
On June 23, the Black Sea Fleet and the FSB border guard service thwarted a violation of the Russian border by HMS Defender off Crimea’s Cape Fiolent
Read more
Russia condemns Israel’s airstrikes on Syria — envoy to UN
The envoy went on to say that Israel’s actions "complicate efforts to stabilize the situation in Syria and the region"
Read more
About 2,000 patients with COVID-19 hospitalized in Moscow every day
That creates a lot of stress for the medical system, Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin said
Read more
Colombia documents highest-ever daily COVID death toll
The Colombian health ministry has informed of 693 deaths from COVID-19
Read more
Russia documents over 20,000 daily COVID-19 cases for first time since Jan 24
In total, 5,388,695 people have been diagnosed with COVID-19 in Russia since the start of the pandemic
Read more
Russia reports over 20,500 daily COVID-19 cases
Moscow registered 6,723 COVID-19 cases over the past day
Read more
Diplomat slams NATO steps on Ukraine as unscrupulous
Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova also noted that Russia’s national policy, both domestic and external, is based not on the fear of a war with anyone but on a principal choice in favor of peace and maintaining it
Read more
Soyuz-2.1b carrier rocket launched from Plesetsk space center — Defense Ministry
All pre-launch operations and the blastoff proceeded normally
Read more
Delta COVID-19 strain spreads across nearly 90 countries — Russian sanitary watchdog
The sanitary watchdog’s chief also mentioned that Russia managed to withstand the fight against the pandemic in March-April 2021 when Europe saw an increase in COVID-19 cases
Read more
Moscow to consider anti-missile system deployment by US in Poland in military planning
Sergey Ryabkov also noted that not only for the US and Poland, but for NATO in general there is "a good opportunity" now to think again about Russia’s proposal on mutual ascertainable moratoriums on non-deployment of medium-range percussion complexes in Europe
Read more
Belgorod nuclear sub begins its first sea trials — source
The nuclear submarine is to be handed over to the ordering party in late 2021
Read more
Russia registers a new high of 21,665 coronavirus cases since January 21
New coronavirus cases in Moscow grow by 8,457 in past day
Read more
MiG-31K fighters join Russian Navy’s maneuvers in Mediterranean
Tu-22M3 long-range bombers have also performed their training flights, the Russian Defense Ministry said
Read more
Kremlin slams position of states hosting NATO forces and speculating on Russia threat
The desire by the EU’s latest member states to accumulate larger NATO forces on their territory "does not lead to higher security on the continent," Dmitry Peskov emphasized
Read more
‘Not much’ to reconsider in Russia’s position on Ukraine — Kremlin
According to Dmitry Peskov, the situation in Donbass is Ukraine’s internal problem, "and Russia participates in a format that works, in order to help Ukraine solve this problem"
Read more
Russia records all-time high of COVID-19 weekly deaths
Russia’s weekly COVID-19 death toll surged by 3,921
Read more
Impossible to imagine British destroyer’s actions weren’t agreed with US - Zakharova
On Wednesday, the Russian Defense Ministry announced that the Russian Black Sea Fleet together with the Federal Security Service Border Control prevented the UK’s HMS Defender destroyer from violating Russian borders near Cape Fiolent in Crimea
Read more
UEFA approves rule of five substitute footballers at Euro Cup matches this summer
Members of the UEFA Executive Committee held a meeting on Wednesday discussing, among other things, an issue of the maximum amount of substitute players at matches of major European tournaments
Read more
Russia, US to discuss visa issues, work of diplomatic missions next week, says diplomat
Russia expects US to involve Europe in dialogue on arms control, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov added
Read more
Russia faces resistance to all its reconciliation efforts in Syria — envoy
Apart from working on Syria’s chemical dossier, Russia is also trying to ease politicization of the humanitarian file
Read more
Moscow does not rule out tough response to London’s recurrent provocations - ambassador
Earlier, the Black Sea Fleet and the Federal Security Service (FSB) border guard service thwarted a violation of the Russian border by HMS Defender off Crimea’s Cape Fiolent
Read more
Russian Ambassador to Great Britain plans meetings to clarify incident in the Black Sea
Andrei Kelin says that things like the incident with the British destroyer in the Black Sea steer political dialogue in the wrong direction
Read more