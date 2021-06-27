Diplomat slams NATO steps on Ukraine as unscrupulous

MOSCOW, June 27. /TASS/. NATO countries’ steps have forced Ukraine to fully lose its sovereignty and set Ukrainians against each other and now they have decided to recall about legal restrictions for the accession to the alliance, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova wrote on her Telegram channel on Sunday.

"NATO is unscrupulous. By its own hands, using ambassadors and foreign ministers, they encouraged Maidans in Ukraine and led the country to the full loss of its sovereignty and the condition of half-disintegration, and rendered the state administration lifeless, set Ukrainians against each other and their own history, and now they recall that they have some legal restrictions. They should have remembered about the right and ethics when they deployed their special services in Ukraine’s ministries and agencies, designed and sponsored Maidans and trained militants," Zakharova said.

Germany’s Ambassador to Kiev Anka Feldhusen earlier spoke about the problem of accession to NATO for the countries, where the war is ongoing. In a comment on this remark, Zakharova said this highlighted the difference between Russia’s political view from NATO’s ideology.

"According to the German ambassador, everyone is afraid of a direct war with Russia. So, this is about the fear. However, Russia’s national policy, both domestic and external, is based not on the fear of a war with anyone but on a principal choice in favor of peace and maintaining it. Feel the difference, as the saying goes," the diplomat said.