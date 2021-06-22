Syria’s Assad meets with Russian Deputy PM Borisov in Damascus

DAMASCUS, June 22. /TASS/. Syrian President Bashar al-Assad met with Russian Deputy Prime Minister Yuri Borisov in Damascus Tuesday.

Speaking in the name of the Russian authorities, Borisov congratulated Assad with his decisive victory at the recent presidential elections, which fully proved the political authority and people’s trust to Assad’s course towards the prompt stabilization of the situation.

"A Russian delegation, comprised of members of the Federation Council, State Duma and the Civic Chamber was present in Syria in order to observe the electoral process. They highly praised the organization of the elections," Russian Deputy Prime Minister said.

Borisov noted that a new Syrian government will be formed shortly, and Russia expects it to start working swiftly, considering that the difficult economic situation in Syria requires immediate solutions.

"You are well aware of Russia’s principal position in favor of unconditional respect of Syria’s sovereignty unity and territorial integrity, as well for the right of the Syrian people to determine their own future in accordance with the UN Security Council Resolution 2254," the Deputy Prime Minister underscored.

Borisov reassured that Russia is ready to provide further comprehensive assistance to Syria in order to restore the peaceful life in the country.

"As you know, we stay in close contact with the chairman of the Syrian part of the Russian-Syrian inter-governmental commission Mansour Azzam. The today’s meeting between the commission’s co-chairman made it possible to discuss the state of affairs in the bilateral cooperation in detail, and outline ways for its intensification in various fields," the Russian official said.