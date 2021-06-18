Belarus, Russia to further counter efforts of history falsification, says top diplomat

MOSCOW, June 18. /TASS/. Belarus and Russia will continue countering the efforts to falsify history amid a resurgence of Neo-Nazism in some countries, Belarusian Foreign Minister Vladimir Makei said at a press conference after the talks with his Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov in Moscow on Friday.

"This year marks the 80th anniversary of the start of the [Soviet Union’s 1941-1945] Great Patriotic War [against Nazi Germany]. Both Belarus and Russia remember the lessons of that terrible war well and are doing everything possible to pass on this memory to future generations. June 22 is not only the Day of Memory and Sorrow but is also a warning against the return of Nazism," Belarus’s top diplomat stressed.

"As we see the events taking place in some neighboring countries and a resurgence of Neo-Nazism ideas based on the relentless and dishonest falsification of history there, we will further fight these dangerous manifestations on all international platforms," Makei said.

In June, Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko signed a law that tightens accountability for the rehabilitation of Nazism. This offense is punishable with the restriction or deprivation of freedom for a term of up to four years.