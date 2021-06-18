Russia, Belarus have common vision of progress towards integration — Lavrov

MOSCOW, June 18. /TASS/. Moscow and Minsk have a common vision of how to make progress on all tracks of cooperation, including integration matters, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said in his opening remarks at negotiations with his Belarusian counterpart Vladimir Makei on Friday.

"Yesterday we discussed in private the key tasks that the presidents set to our ministries. As far as I understand, we have a common vision of how to move on along all tracks, including integration issues and foreign policy coordination in the current no easy situation in today's world," he said.

"Yesterday, after our bilateral meeting we had an opportunity to have a word with the ambassadors of the CIS states. We discussed the key issues on the international agenda," Lavrov added.

At the meeting, evaluations were presented of the summit meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and his US counterpart Joe Biden.

"Today we are to have a discussion in a wider format on a number of additional issues. We hope that it will be productive as always," Lavrov said.