Iranian nuclear deal discussed by Putin, Biden, Moscow expects return to it, says Kremlin

MOSCOW, June 17. /TASS/. Russian and US presidents, Vladimir Putin and Joe Biden, discussed the issue of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) on the Iranian nuclear program at the Geneva summit on Wednesday, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told the Ekho Moskvy radio station on Thursday, adding that Russia expects a full return to implementation of the agreement.

Peskov confirmed that the Iranian issue was discussed by the leaders during the meeting with a small number of participants. "There are certain ideas there," he said when commenting on similarities and differences between estimations on the situation by Moscow and Washington. "What is most important is that [everything] may return to the comprehensive plan," Presidential Spokesman said, adding that Russia "still expects the current situation to be resolved."

The participants of the face-to-face negotiations in Vienna since early April have noted steady progress in their work. Experts within three working groups are hammering out the text of a future agreement with the aim of renewing adherence to the JCPOA: the lifting of Washington’s sanctions against Iran (and the future return of the US to the deal), and Iran’s adherence to its nuclear obligations.

Representatives of JCPOA member-states are also involved in separate consultations with a delegation from the US, which withdraw from the deal back in 2018, but is currently considering the option of returning to it. No direct talks between the US and Iranian representatives have been held in Vienna yet.