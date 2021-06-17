Kremlin hails Russia-US summit as an encounter ‘with a plus sign’

MOSCOW, June 17. /TASS/. The negotiations between Russian and US Presidents Vladimir Putin and Joe Biden held in Geneva on June 16 went with ‘a plus sign’ as the sides managed to understand where they can interact and where interaction is not possible so far, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said in an interview with the Echo Moskvy radio station on Thursday.

From the very beginning, Moscow cautioned against high expectations of the Russia-US summit, the Kremlin spokesman said.

"But now we can say, primarily based on the assessment by the president himself, that it was more with a plus sign," the Russian presidential spokesman pointed out.

The summit was productive "from the viewpoint that the leaders had an opportunity to directly express their positions and understand more or less where they can interact and where interaction is not possible at present over complete divergences in views," Peskov said.

"This also happened, and this is also a plus," the Kremlin spokesman said.

The joint document adopted by both leaders also merits attention, Peskov said.

"Even though this is a very short text, this is a joint statement on strategic stability after all. This is, perhaps, precisely what manifests special responsibility of our two countries both to our peoples, no matter how solemnly this may sound, and to the entire world," the Russian presidential spokesman pointed out.

The text of the document was first agreed upon at the working level and then supported by the two presidents, Peskov said. "These are also pluses," he said.

The day of the summit was extremely tense, primarily for President Putin himself, Peskov admitted. "Tremendous work was done. This was preceded by quite lengthy preparations, from both the Russian and US sides, as we know," the Kremlin spokesman said.