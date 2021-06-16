Attempt to falsify history in favor of politics must be thwarted, Lavrov says

MOSCOW, June 16. /TASS/. Any attempts to falsify the historic truth in favor of political conjuncture must be thwarted, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said in his greeting to the participants of the Russian-German panel discussion on information about Soviet POWs during the World War II era.

"It is important to remember those who saved the world from the horrors of the ‘brown plague,’ including with their own lives. To thwart all attempts to falsify history in favor of the current political conjuncture. The [Russian] Foreign Ministry contributes to this, including by promotion of materials about [Soviet] foreign policy and diplomacy during the hard years of the War," the Foreign Minister said.

Lavrov noted that the Ministry regularly updates the selection of the digitized archived materials on the Boris Yeltsin Presidential Library website, and provides comprehensive assistance to researchers, the public and the media.

"The preservation of truth about the tragic pages of our common past is also facilitated by the Russian-German ‘Soviet and German POWs and apprehended persons’ project on search and digitizing of archived documents, carried out with support of the foreign ministries of the two countries," the Foreign Minister said. "I am certain that its consistent and full implementation would become an important contribution to the historical reconciliation of our peoples".