Putin to meet with Swiss President following talks with Biden, Kremlin aide says

MOSCOW, June 15. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin will hold a separate meeting with Swiss President Guy Parmelin following the summit with his American counterpart Joe Biden in Geneva on June 16, Kremlin aide Yuri Ushakov reported.

"After [Putin’s] press conference concludes, there will be a bilateral meeting with the Swiss president," the Kremlin representative said. According to him, the agenda for the conversation of Putin and Parmelin was not coordinated, "there was simply an agreement to meet," and, apparently, the development of bilateral cooperation will be discussed.

The presidential aide emphasized that Russia highly esteems the neutral role of Switzerland and is grateful to the Swiss side for organizing the summit in Geneva.

"Several capitals were considered. While we proposed several capitals, the Americans agreed to one of our suggested variants," he explained when talking about the details of choosing the location for the summit.