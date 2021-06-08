Moscow shrugs off US remarks on sanctions against Nord Stream 2, says diplomat

MOSCOW, June 8. /TASS/. Moscow has brushed off Washington’s statements about its potential about-face on its decision to lift sanctions against the Nord Stream 2 project, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov told reporters on Tuesday.

According to him, Russia "did not attach much significance" when the American side sent a signal that "a sanctions pause was coming up in the US sanctions frenzy."

"And now, when they have sent us the opposite kind of signals, we don’t make too much of them because we will succeed in completing the construction of Nord Stream 2," the senior diplomat assured.

"The sanctions pressure somehow hampered but did not derail the project," he added.

"Regardless of what further decisions are possible from the American side, the [gas] supplies will begin and go to the benefit of strengthening the energy security of the countries that will receive them," Ryabkov emphasized.

The deputy foreign minister stressed that there wouldn’t be any deviations from Moscow's line on the principled rejection of Washington's sanctions policy.

"We will not conduct any discussions on the conditions, criteria for easing or lifting US sanctions. Time will pass, and I am sure the United States will understand how flawed, senseless and useless its sanctions policy is not only in relation to Russia, but also in relation to other countries," the senior Russian diplomat concluded.