Putin-Biden summit to address cybersecurity challenges — Peskov

MOSCOW, June 2. /TASS/. Cybercrime and cybersecurity challenges will be included in the agenda of the upcoming summit between Presidents Vladimir Putin of Russia and Joe Biden of the United States, set to take place in Geneva on June 16, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters on Wednesday.

"Clearly, cybercrime and challenges in the cybersecurity field will be on the agenda one way or another," he emphasized, when speaking about the issues that the two presidents could touch upon.

Peskov also pointed out that Russia and the United States had not yet embarked on cooperation in the field of cybersecurity. "Nothing has changed so far. It is too early to talk about it. Things will change when full-scale cooperation in the cyber field kicks off, the cooperation that President Putin called for. However, it is too early to talk about this kind of cooperation," the Kremlin spokesman stressed.

According to the Russian presidential press service, Putin and Biden will discuss the prospects for Russia-US relations, strategic stability matters and pressing global issues, including the fight against the coronavirus pandemic and ways to resolve regional conflicts. This will be the first face-to-face meeting between the two heads of state since Biden entered the Oval Office.