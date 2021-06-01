Russian envoy points to deteriorating trends within OSCE

MOSCOW, June 1. /TASS/. The Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE) continues to spiral into degredation, Russian Permanent Representative to the organization Alexander Lukashevich told reporters on Tuesday.

"August will mark 25 years since I have been handling these issues… and I can see it [the OSCE] deteriorating," he pointed out.

According to the Russian envoy, the reasons behind the degrading trend include the lack of trust between member states and the attempts by some countries to impose the Euro-Atlantic viewpoints on the organization.

"Today, we realize that without giving a new impetus to the activities in these fields, it will be hard to address the imbalances that made the organization embark on a completely different course. Sometimes, it seems to me that I am working in an organization that is becoming the complete opposite of what I saw in the 1990s and the 2000s," Lukashevish emphasized. "What we have here is a lack of trust, an awful confrontation, the outright dominance of a group of Western countries over others that aren’t members of various unions, attempts to impose various views and the overt meddling in the sovereign affairs of nations, which runs totally counter to the principles enshrined in the Helsinki Final Act," he elaborated.