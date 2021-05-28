Putin describes situation after Ryanair flight landing in Minsk as outburst of emotions

SOCHI, May 28. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Friday developments around Belarus following the forced landing of a Ryanair flight in Minsk are yet another outburst of emotions.

Putin is having a meeting with his visiting Belarusian counterpart, Alexander Lukashenko in Sochi.

"Thank you for coming here, as we agreed even before the current outburst of emotions," Putin said welcoming Lukashenko. "Yes, it is an outburst of emotions."

"But we have topics to discuss without these developments," he added.

Russian President noted during a meeting with his Belarusian counterpart that there was no reaction in the West after a forced landing of a plane of Bolivian President Evo Morales in 2013.

"The plane of the Bolivian president was forced to land once. The president was led out of the plane and nothing, silence," the head of state said during the discussion of a Ryanair flight landing in Minsk.