Putin lauds pace of implementation of his State of the Nation Address

Poll indicates 87% of Russians intend to follow Putin’s State of the Nation Address

NOVO-OGARYOVO, May 19. /TASS/. The instructions set out in the State of the Nation Address delivered by Russian President Vladimir Putin in 2021 are implemented at a good pace in general despite certain problems, Putin said on Wednesday to conclude a relevant meeting.

"I can see that the work is organized and it is organized very actively and at a good pace in general," he said. The leader underlined that "certain details cannot be avoided" in such large-scale work and they "should be reviewed."

"We will stay on top of this," he concluded.