Poll indicates 87% of Russians intend to follow Putin’s State of the Nation Address

MOSCOW, April 21. / TASS /. The vast majority of Russians (87%) will watch President Vladimir Putin’s State of the Nation Address to the Federal Assembly on April 21, 2021, according to a survey carried out by the Russian Public Opinion Research Center.

"The vast majority of Russians who are informed about the Presidential Address (87%) plan to follow Putin’s speech. A third of the nation’s residents (34%) are going to watch it live from start to finish, while another 11% are going to watch some parts of the speech live, some 42% of those surveyed expect to find out about the main topics from TV news, newspapers, and the Internet. About 10% of the respondents do not plan to follow the president’s speech", the Russian Public Opinion Research Center reported.

According to the survey’s results, a total of 78% of those polled would like the president to discuss some relevant issues and solutions to pressing problems. Meanwhile, 14% believe that Putin needs to talk about plans for the coming several years.

About 57% of Russians considered it necessary to pay equal attention to the country’s domestic and foreign policy issues. That said, 37% believe that the focus should be on domestic policy, while 4% believe it should be on foreign policy.

The poll’s results showed that 65% of the respondents were aware of Putin’s upcoming State of the Nation Address to the Federal Assembly, while some 35% heard about it for the first time. In general, 66% of Russians are interested in what the president will talk about, whereas 32% said the opposite.

The nationwide survey was conducted on April 18, 2021 among 1,600 respondents over 18 years of age, and the margin of error with a 95% probability does not exceed 2.5%.

President’s State of the Nation Address

Russian President Vladimir Putin is delivering his annual State of the Nation Address to the Federal Assembly on Wednesday. The country’s leader traditionally gives his assessment of Russia’s state of affairs as well as his vision of the main tasks for the future.

The current State of the Nation Address will be the 27th in Russia’s recent history and the 17th for Putin. Boris Yeltsin, the country's first president, held this event six times, whereas Vladimir Putin - 16 times and former Russian President Dmitry Medvedev - four times.