Lavrov, Blinken agree to hold separate meeting in Reykjavik

MOSCOW, May 12. /TASS/. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and US Secretary of State Antony Blinken agreed to hold a separate meeting on the sidelines of the Arctic Council ministerial session in Reykjavik, Russian Foreign Ministry said in its statement Wednesday.

"The sides also touched upon the interaction of the two countries in the Arctic Council, including in the context of Russia’s presidency in this structure, which will begin on May 20, at the Arctic Council ministerial session in Reykjavik. Lavrov and Blinken agreed to hold a separate meeting on the sidelines of this session in order to review key issues of bilateral relations and the international agenda," the Foreign Ministry said.