BRUSSELS, April 24. /TASS/. Russia’s Permanent Representative to the European Union Vladimir Chizhov considers expulsion of Russian diplomats from the Czech Republic and the attempt to involve the European Union and NATO to be a clinical case of the west’s anti-Russia psychosis.

"The Czech story is not an isolated episode. That is part of the west’s current anti-Russia psychosis. It is even no longer a hysteria, it is indeed psychosis, an absolutely clinical case," he told TASS on Saturday.