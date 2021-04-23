Moscow to respond to unfair treatment of Russian media outlets mirror-like — diplomat

MOSCOW, April 23. /TASS/. Moscow will take mirror-like measures if Russian reporters overseas are targeted unfairly, spokeswoman for the Russian Foreign Ministry, Maria Zakharova said on Friday in an interview with RT.

"We defended our journalists in Germany, standing up for their rights in a normal dialogue with the German Foreign Ministry and our partners. We explained that double standards, unfair decisions and so on are applied to our journalists. And we were heard back then," she said. "But if we see that the decisions against our reporters are unfair and politically motivated, while the German partners are not meeting us halfway and are not taking any steps to normalize the issue, we will then act in a mirror-like fashion."

In March 2021, Germany’s Commerzbank decided to close down accounts of RT and Ruptly after May 31. The bureau leadership appealed to other major German and international banks as well as regional financial institutions but they all refused to strike any deals.