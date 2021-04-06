Putin, Bolsonaro talk authorization, production of Russia’s Sputnik V in Brazil — Kremlin

MOSCOW, April 6. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Brazilian counterpart Jair Bolsonaro had a phone call Tuesday to discuss prospects of development of the bilateral relations as well as issues of practical cooperation in the fight against the coronavirus, including registration of Russia’s Sputnik V vaccine in Brazil, its supplies and production, the Kremlin press service reported Tuesday.

"A phone call between Russian President Vladimir Putin and Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro was initiated by the Brazilian side. Commitment to active joint work in line with the Russian-Brazilian strategic partnership was reaffirmed. Mutual interest in gradual boosting of trade and economic ties was expressed. Various aspects of practical cooperation in the fight against the spread of the coronavirus infection were discussed, including the registration of the Russian Sputnik V vaccine in Brazil, organization of supplies as well as production of this shot in the country," the Kremlin said in a statement.

Putin and Bolsonaro underlined that they intend to maintain personal contact on all the mentioned issues.

In turn, the press service of the Brazilian leader said the presidents had discussed issues of purchasing the Russian Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine and military technical cooperation.

"President Jair Bolsonaro on Tuesday called Russian President Vladimir Putin. <…> The sides discussed issues of purchasing the Sputnik V vaccine and its production in Brazil, issues of bilateral trade, cooperation in the defense sector, in the areas of science and technology," it said. "Bolsonaro stressed the necessity of increasing the number of Brazilian companies allowed to export their meat products [to Russia]."

According to the press service, along with President Bolsonaro, Brazil’s foreign and health ministers, chief of the presidential administration secretariat, and chief of the national sanitary watchdog also took part in the conversation.