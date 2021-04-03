{{dayPoint.date | date : 'd MMMM yyyy'}}
{{newsPoint.date * 1000 | date : 'HH:mm'}} {{newsPoint.mark}}
{{newsPoint.title}}
{{newsPoint.title+ ' '}}
{{newsPoint.subtitle}}
All news
UKRAINE CRISIS

PACE, OSCE PA should demand explanations from Kiev over child’s death - speaker

A five-year-old child was killed in the Donetsk People’s Republic in a Ukrainian drone strike
Russian State Duma Speaker Vyacheslav Volodin Sergei Fadeichev/TASS
Russian State Duma Speaker Vyacheslav Volodin
© Sergei Fadeichev/TASS

MOSCOW, April 3. /TASS/. The Parliamentary Assemblies of the Council of Europe (PACE) and the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE PA) should demand an explanation from the Ukrainian leadership over the death of a child in Donbass and give their assessment of the incident, Russian State Duma Speaker Vyacheslav Volodin wrote on his Telegram channel on Saturday, calling for discussions about Ukraine’s exclusion from the Council of Europe.

"I think it necessary for the OSCE PA and PACE, which love wasting their breath, to evaluate this and demand explanations from Ukraine’s leadership," Volodin wrote. "The exclusion of that country from the Council of Europe needs discussion," he added.

Volodin pointed out that "there is no stigma attached to the president of the country who sent a combat drone to war against his own people."

"Were Zelensky a true president of his country who was aware of what is going on under his leadership, he would probably think ten times," the speaker of the lower house of Russia’s parliament noted.

According to Volodin, the tragedy occurred "with overseas patrons’ consent and the European states’ tacit approval," since the European Parliament or the US Department of State released no statements, nor European foreign ministers spoke up for it, nor decisions were taken to expel diplomats.

"Double standards? No. Much worse," Volodin added noting that "the country’s president who ordered [to deliver a strike] has not even bothered to offer condolences to [the child’s] family, nor has he promised to look into the incident."

A five-year-old child was killed in the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) in a Ukrainian drone strike, the DPR People’s Militia wrote on the Telegram channel on Saturday. The Donetsk news agency reported citing the DPR militia that the tragic incident took place in Aleksandrovskoye outside the town of Yenakievo.

Tags
Ukraine crisis
Russia must respond to Ukraine’s sanctions, says senator
However, Konstantin Kosachev has suggested refraining from closing the Ukrainian Cultural Center in Moscow
Read more
Kremlin says situation along engagement line in Donbass frightening
According to the Kremlin spokesman, "provocations by the Ukrainian armed forces do take place"
Read more
US’s political correctness taken to absurdity not to end well, says Lavrov
He noted that the US seeks to spread this approach across the entire world
Read more
EU ‘indirectly prompts’ Czech Republic to buy Russian vaccine — premier
Earlier on Friday, Babis criticized the EU for lacking solidarity while allocating anti-coronavirus vaccines
Read more
Russia to strike back at Canada’s sanctions over Crimea, diplomat vows
According to the Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman, the policy of Ottawa "demonstrates absolutely painful stubbornness" in its denying the objective reality
Read more
Moscow to respond to any EU’s hostile actions, says Lavrov
The Minister underscored that "this is not a threat," adding that Russia reacts to restrictions in a manner, similar to that of China
Read more
Russia and China benefit from Suez Canal crisis, French expert says
Immediately after the accident, Russia proposed an alternative route between the East and Europe. China did the same with its Polar Silk Road, the expert said
Read more
Moody’s changes outlook for Russian banking sector to stable
Gradual softening of coronavirus control measures will intensify operations of companies and consumption specifically in respect of small and medium businesses, which suffered most from restrictions, Moody’s said
Read more
Putin signs decree to draft over 130,000 conscripts into Russian Army in spring
In the spring of 2020, Russia drafted 135,000 conscripts
Read more
Over 3.3 million foreigners settled their legal status in Russia amid pandemic — ministry
The majority of those foreigners (2.2 million) requested the authorities to extend their temporary stay permits
Read more
Russia’s internal troop movements should not concern other states, Kremlin says
Moscow is taking "all the necessary measures to ensure security of its frontiers," the spokesman stressed
Read more
Development of Russia’s new-generation ICBM to begin in 2023-2024 — source
Solid-fuel Kedr ICBMs are to replace Yars systems at the turn of 2030
Read more
Biden’s rhetoric in his interview to ABC was outrageous, unprecedented, says Lavrov
Lavrov explained that behind any rhetoric "one should always see real action"
Read more
Syria can collapse if conflict stays frozen, Russian top diplomat says
Read more
IOC confirms Russian track and field athletes’ right to fly colors of ROC flag in Japan
Earlier on Thursday, the world’s governing body of track and field athletics, World Athletics, has approved a list of regulations regarding the issuance of neutral-status participation permits for national athletes from Russia
Read more
Russian envoy’s return to US depends on Putin’s decision — Lavrov
The diplomat is currently in Moscow for consultations on bilateral relations following US President Joe Biden's notorious interview
Read more
US Consulate General in Russia’s Vladivostok to remain in suspended status
The US Consulate General in Yekaterinburg will suspend visa and American citizen services as of April 1
Read more
Russia to launch serial production of latest air defense control system in 2021
The system has passed state trials and has been adopted for supplies to the Russian Army
Read more
Foreign vessels active in Nord Stream 2 construction area, operator says
Naval vessels of foreign countries are constantly registered near service ships performing work, according to Andrei Minin
Read more
Moscow expects no actions hindering Nord Stream 2 construction
The project operator said on Thursday that foreign warships and vessels were demonstrating higher activity in the pipelay area of the pipeline
Read more
The Putin Diet: Kremlin unveils the head of state’s culinary preferences
The Russian president enjoys simple dishes but avoids baked goods, according to his press secretary
Read more
Lukashenko, Putin focus on situation around Belarus, on threats from Poland, US
It was reported that the half-hour conversation had been "not so much celebratory as working"
Read more
‘Disgraceful’: Diplomat blasts Europe for ignoring segregation policy in Baltics, Ukraine
Russia raised the issue of the illegitimate nature and the negative effect of unilateral coercive measures, including in the context of Ukraine’s water blockade of Crimea, on human rights, at the UN Human Rights Council, the deputy foreign minister told TASS
Read more
Russian radars track 50 foreign spy planes and drones near state borders over week
No violations of the Russian state border were allowed
Read more
Ukraine bans import of wheat, rye, sunflower oil from Russia
The decree comes into force ten days from the date of publication
Read more
Russia resumes flights to Germany, Tajikistan, Venezuela, Syria and several more countries
Most quotas have been allocated for routes to and from Germany
Read more
Russian Navy aircraft hold bombing exercise in Baltic drills
The naval pilots conducted precision bombing on full-size targets that simulated the notional enemy’s command centers, engineering fortifications, manpower and hardware at an aviation practice range in the Kaliningrad Region at an altitude of 200 meters to 2 km
Read more
Nord Stream 2 pipeline 95% complete, roughly 121 km left to construct
The barge Fortuna is currently laying the Nord Stream 2 pipeline in Danish territorial waters as joined by the Akademik Cherskiy vessel
Read more
Elon Musk invited to Global Space Exploration Conference in St. Petersburg
This was announced by Executive Director of the International Astronautical Federation (IAF) Dr. Christian Feichtinge
Read more
EU pledges allegiance to US in unprecedented way, Lavrov says
Russia's top diplomat blasted statements made at the virtual EU summit, which involved Joe Biden, as unprecedented
Read more
Russian deputy PM meets with Cuban president in Havana
They discussed matters of bilateral cooperation, the office of Yuri Borisov informed
Read more
Russian health minister says revaccination against COVID-19 to be needed in future
According to Murashko, a health surveillance system has been established
Read more
Over 50 battalion tactical groups to fight enemy drones in southern Russia drills
As an important stage of the control check, the troops will live-fire guns as part of reconnaissance and fire systems
Read more
German defense minister claims "challenges growing" for Europe over Russia’s steps
Germany should boost military spending in own interests, but not "as a favor for the United States," Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer said
Read more
Sputnik V vaccine approved for emergency use in Kenya
Meanwhile, Kenya’s Covid-19 task force chairman Alfred Akwala said that the vaccine had not been approved for commercial use
Read more
Russian economy on the rebound, Putin says
The revenue base of certain regions is still unstable, the president noted
Read more
Russian Navy guided missile frigate enters Atlantic in long-distance deployment
The warship’s crew earlier practiced anti-submarine warfare tasks, employing a Ka-27PL helicopter and replenished fuel supplies from the tanker. In the Atlantic Ocean, the frigate’s crew will hold a series of shipborne drills
Read more
Embassies of 12 countries closed in North Korea amid shortage of goods
All foreign personnel of international humanitarian organizations have also left, the Russian Embassy in Pyongyang said
Read more
Russia to provide adequate response to Australian sanctions, says Foreign Ministry
On Tuesday, Australian Foreign Minister Marise Payne stated that Canberra imposed financial sanctions and entry ban against one Russian person and four Russian companies, involved in the construction and operation of the Kerch Strait Bridge
Read more
Five-year-old killed in DPR in Ukrainian drone strike - militia
One woman received wounds and was taken to hospital
Read more
Interval between doses of Sputnik V may be up to two months
Based on research data and observations, if the interval for some reason has been increased to two months, this won’t be crucial in terms of effectiveness, the expert said
Read more
Moscow offered to restore military contacts within Russia-NATO Council
However, NATO member states "are flatly refusing even to discuss military confidence measures we have proposed," Russia’s top diplomat Sergei Lavrov said
Read more
Russian shipbuilders to convert large anti-submarine warship into frigate by 2025
The upgrade of the Admiral Vinogradov is expected to begin in 2021, according to a source in the defense industry
Read more
Chinese Foreign Ministry calls on WHO to address possible coronavirus leaks from US labs
According to Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Hua Chunying , the Chinese authorities are ready to continue cooperation with the WHO in order to determine the origin of the virus
Read more
About 0.1% of fully vaccinated people in Moscow contract novel coronavirus
Most of those infected - 76% - experienced mild or asymptomatic forms of the disease
Read more
As ties with US hit rock bottom, Moscow hopes good judgement will prevail in Washington
The policy of pressure and sanctions chosen by the US administration towards Russia has no chances for success, the foreign minister stressed
Read more
Press review: Can Italy’s spy scandal harm ties and EU leaders use pandemic for power grab
Top stories in the Russian press on Thursday, April 1
Read more
Russia may extend service life of SS-19 Stiletto ICBMs by three years
Today Russia is implementing a planned process of replacing UR-100N UTTKh ICBMs: currently 50 such missiles are operational compared to 150 before
Read more
Opposition figureheads listed as associated with terrorism by Belarus’ KGB
The defendants in the case have been put on the international wanted list
Read more
Russia's Akademik Cherskiy pipelaying vessel arrives at Nord Stream 2 construction site
The ship was stationed in the Baltic Sea in Russia’s Kaliningrad Region where it was going through maintenance
Read more
Press review: OPEC+ to boost oil output and US, Russian top brass talk troop movements
Top stories in the Russian press on Friday, April 2
Read more