Denunciation of racism became possible due to Soviet Union’s position — Russian diplomat

MOSCOW, March 30. /TASS/. The present-day negative attitude towards racism was formed thanks to the position of the Soviet Union after World War II, spokeswoman for the Russian Foreign Ministry, Maria Zakharova said Tuesday at a roundtable discussion at the Russian Federation Council (upper chamber of parliament).

"Could the decolonization process be completed globally if the Soviet Union had not been among the victors [in World War II]?. It wouldn’t have even started. I now speak about Black Lives Matter and so on to show how sensitive issues of racism are even today. Denunciation of racism and its rejection in its entirety back then became possible due to the principled attitude of the Soviet Union," she said.

The diplomat also stressed that there would be no global rejection of fascism and Nazism today but for the Soviet Union’s stance.