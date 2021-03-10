Moscow, Riyadh support activation of efforts on Libyan regulation, says Lavrov

RIYADH, March 10. /TASS/. Russia and Saudi Arabia are calling for the intensification of international efforts under the auspices of the UN on Libyan regulation, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Wednesday during a joint press conference on the outcomes of the talks with Saudi Arabian Foreign Minister Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud.

"We have also approved the need to intensify international efforts under the auspices of the UN with the aim of the soonest regulation of the crisis in Libya and the formation of permanent Libyan national bodies of government power," he said.

"We expressed hope that the interim leadership of the country which is being formed now will soon be able to join the work on uniting it from the viewpoint of the functioning of state bodies, as well as from a financial and economic standpoint and also when it comes to forming united armed forces," the Russian top diplomat said.

In a majority vote on Wednesday, Libya's parliament voiced confidence in the new interim government formed by Prime Minister Abdul Hamid Dbeibeh.