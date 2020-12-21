Russian embassy in US did not receive invitation to Biden’s inauguration yet

WASHINGTON, December 21. /TASS/. The Russian Embassy in the US has not received an official invitation to the upcoming inauguration ceremony of next US President Joe Biden, Russian Ambassador to the US Anatoly Antonov informed TASS.
"According to the information provided by the organizers of the inauguration, due to the difficult epidemiological situation in the US, the January 20 ceremony in Washington is planned to be held in a limited format. So far, we are not aware whom the US side plans to invite to this event. The embassy has not received an invitation," the diplomat said.
Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said in late November that Ambassador Antonov might be present at the inauguration ceremony of the next US president. However, the event in itself does not include missions from other countries, the spokesman noted.
The US presidential election was held on November 3. On December 14, the US Electoral College convened and confirmed Biden’s election victory. The Democrat received 306 votes, while incumbent President Donald Trump secured 232 votes. With 538 electors, a candidate needs to get 270 votes to be elected to the office of President of the United States. Biden’s inauguration ceremony is planned for January 20, 2021.