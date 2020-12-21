Russian embassy in US did not receive invitation to Biden’s inauguration yet

WASHINGTON, December 21. /TASS/. The Russian Embassy in the US has not received an official invitation to the upcoming inauguration ceremony of next US President Joe Biden, Russian Ambassador to the US Anatoly Antonov informed TASS.

"According to the information provided by the organizers of the inauguration, due to the difficult epidemiological situation in the US, the January 20 ceremony in Washington is planned to be held in a limited format. So far, we are not aware whom the US side plans to invite to this event. The embassy has not received an invitation," the diplomat said.