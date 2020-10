MOSCOW, October 12. /TASS/. Russia declared two staff members of Bulgaria’s Embassy in Moscow personae non gratae, the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement on Monday.

"On October 12, Bulgarian Ambassador Atanas Krystin was invited to the Russian Foreign Ministry where he was given the ministry’s note on declaring two staff members of the Bulgarian Embassy in Moscow personae non gratae," the ministry said.

This step is "a retaliatory tit-for-tat measure," according to the ministry.