Kremlin says lockdown in Russia due to COVID-19 not discussed

MOSCOW, October 2. /TASS/. Introduction of a new lockdown due to the spread of the coronavirus in Russia is not being considered currently, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told journalists on Friday.

"As far as I know, this is not being considered now, as far as I know, it is not discussed," the Kremlin representative said.

He noted that the anti-coronavirus crisis center continues to function. He also added that "in regions they are also working on it, undertake appropriate measures." As an example, the spokesman cited the actions of Moscow authorities. "As for the lockdown, currently it is not discussed," he reiterated.