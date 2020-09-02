Russia’s former PM notes decline in Russian-US relations

MOSCOW, September 2. /TASS/. Russian-US relations have deteriorated compared to the previous years, Deputy Chairman of the Russian Security Council and former Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev said on Wednesday.

During an online conference with the members of the Youth Patriotic Forum Ostrova-2020, Medvedev answered a question by one of the forum’s participants on who is better equipped to lead the US: President Donald Trump or Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden. Medvedev noted that he knows both Trump and Biden, and "each of them is an interesting person in their own way."

"It is common to say in such situations that this is the choice of the American people, the US nation has to decide who will head this leading global power," Medvedev said, adding that Russia values the relations with the USA. "However, it has been difficult to build these relations, moreover, they have deteriorated to a significant extent compared to some periods in the past," Medvedev said, noting that Russia is not at fault for this deterioration.