Russian foreign ministry spokeswoman says working amid pandemic was real challenge

MOSCOW, July 6. /TASS/. It was a real challenge for Russian diplomats to work amid the coronavirus pandemic, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Monday in an interview with TASS First Deputy Director General Mikhail Gusman.

"This period was a global challenge for diplomats, first of all in terms of commitment to moral and ethical principles, i.e. whether we are ready to be responsible for each word we utter, whether our words and actions jibe," she said. "We repeated the phrase ‘Russia never turns its back on its citizens’ so many times and at some point life place all of us in a situation when we had to stand by these words and show if we were really ready to implement the concepts we have been offering, if we were really responsible about what we say. It was a real challenge."