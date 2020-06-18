Putin commented negatively on Zelensky’s remarks on USSR’s involvement in starting WWII

MOSCOW, June 19. /TASS/. Remarks made Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky regarding the alleged involvement of the USSR in starting World War II have negative effect both for relations of Moscow and Kiev, and for the Ukrainian leader himself, Russian President Vladimir Putin says in the upcoming documentary "Russia. Kremlin. Putin," teased on Rossiya 1 TV channel Thursday.

Speaking to journalists, the Russian president said that Zelensky’s remarks will "negatively" impact the bilateral relations.

"I think that there is also no good for Vladimir Alexandrovich [Zelensky] himself, considering Ukraine itself suffered greatly during the World War II," Putin added.

During his visit to Poland in January this year, Zelensky accused the USSR of starting the World War II on par with the Nazi Germany. According to the Ukrainian President, Poland and the Polish people were the first to experience the "conspiracy of the totalitarian regimes" that led to the outbreak of the war.