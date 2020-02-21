US special services launch anti-Russia campaign in Eastern Europe — intelligence agency

"Bulgaria has become the epicenter of this campaign in the Balkans. It is the place where ‘spy’ scandals are staged regularly with subsequent unfounded expulsions of Russian diplomats," he stressed.

"According to the information available, the US special services have launched a large-scale campaign for discrediting political and public figures in Eastern Europe who stand for developing good neighborly relations with Russia. For this purpose, they are mobilizing agents and non-governmental organizations financed by official US agencies," the spokesman commented.

MOSCOW, February 21. /TASS/. US special services have launched a campaign in Eastern Europe against good neighborly relations with Russia, spokesman for Russia’s Foreign Intelligence Service Sergei Ivanov said on Friday.

As the latest example of this campaign, the spokesman pointed to the spread of 'fake' news that the main theme of the talks of Russia’s Foreign Intelligence Service Director Sergei Naryshkin with Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid al Maktoum on February 10 was the fate of Bulgarian businessman Vasil Bozhkov allegedly detained in the United Arab Emirates on Bulgaria’s demand on charges of financial crimes.

"It has been found as a result of our probe that this ‘sensational’ news as a prime source came from a representative of Bulgarian special services in one of the countries of the region that [the representative — TASS] is controlled and encouraged by the Americans who are directing his work against Russian interests," the spokesman said.

As the spokesman stressed, "the falsified information on the subject matter of the meeting between Sheikh Mohammed and the director of Russia’s Foreign Intelligence Service also pursued the goal of complicating inter-state relations between our countries and cooperation between the UAE and Russian special services."

Russia’s Foreign Intelligence Chief Naryshkin paid a visit to the United Arab Emirates on February 11-12. According to Russia’s Foreign Intelligence Service, the talks focused solely on international security issues and bilateral cooperation. Deputy Chairman of the Bulgarian People’s Assembly Valery Simeonov claimed that the issue of releasing Bozhkov had been allegedly raised at the meeting. Russia’s Foreign Intelligence Service dismissed this allegation as ‘fake news’ and ‘a sick imagination.’