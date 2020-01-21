West’s reaction to Russian constitutional amendments borders on interference, says senator

"The reaction of what can be described as ‘Collective West’ is taking the form of a hostile and aggressive campaign against Russia, which is bordering on interference in our domestic affairs," Kosachev pointed out.

MOSCOW, January 21. /TASS/. The West’s reaction to public discussions of amendments to the Russian Constitution is taking the form of an aggressive campaign bordering on interference in the country’s domestic affairs, Chairman of the Federation Council (the upper house of parliament) Foreign Affairs Committee Konstantin Kosachev said at a meeting of a task force developing constitutional amendments.

At the same time, according to the senator, it is a good thing that foreign countries pay so much attention to Russian reforms. "It proves that developments in our country are important for the entire world. Our country is one of the key global players, and this is the reason why the whole world is highly interested in the way our government is organized and how mechanisms to ensure sovereignty operate," Kosachev emphasized.

"From my point of view, the conclusion that could be drawn from it is that the president has hit the nail on the head. The Collective West is only interested in Russia when it is not a sovereign country and is unable to protect its national interests, giving in to foreign pressure and even coming under foreign control," the senator added.

On January 15, the Russian president signed an order to create a task force to hammer out constitutional amendments. The task force consists of 75 members, including politicians, lawmakers, researchers and public figures. Head of the Federation Council (the upper house of parliament) Committee on Constitutional Legislation and State Building Andrei Klishas, Head of the State Duma Statehood and Constitutional Legislation Committee Pavel Krasheninnikov and Director of the Institute of Legislation and Comparative Law under the Government of the Russian Federation Taliya Habrieva co-chair the task force.

On Monday, the president submitted a bill on constitutional amendments to the State Duma. The bill comprises the amendments that Putin proposed in his State of the Nation Address to the Federal Assembly on January 15.