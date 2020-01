MOSCOW, January 16. /TASS/. The United Russia Party’s faction in the State Duma (the lower house of parliament) has unanimously voted to support prime minister candidate Mikhail Mishustin, the chief of the Federal Tax Service, who was nominated to the position by the president, faction head Sergei Neverov told reporters.

"The decision to support Mikhail Mishustin, nominated by President Vladimir Putin, has been made unanimously," he said.