Putin stresses need to expand role of Russian governors and State Council

MOSCOW, January 15. /TASS/. During his annual State of the Nation Address to the Federal Assembly (Russia’s parliament) on Wednesday, Russian President Vladimir Putin has stressed the need to expand the role of Russian governors and the Russian State Council, incorporating these changes in the Russian Constitution.

"I find it necessary to fundamentally expand the role of governors in developing and approving federal-level decisions. As you know, in 2000, the State Council was re-established under my initiative, which includes heads of all regions. Recently, the State Council has shown a high level of efficiency; its working groups are ensuring professional, comprehensive and quality consideration of issues that are of importance to the citizens and the country. I find it appropriate to incorporate the corresponding status and role of the State Council in the Russian Constitution," he said.

On September 1, 2000, Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a decree on establishing the State Council of the Russian Federation, which included current heads of Russian regions. In 2007, the Russian leader amended the decree, allowing former heads of regions to form part of the council if they have sufficient public governance experience. Since 2012, the council also includes speakers of the Russian Federation Council and the State Duma, presidential envoys to federal districts and heads of parliamentary factions.