Moscow hopes Vienna meeting on Iranian nuclear deal will yield results

MOSCOW, November 28. /TASS/. Russia expects a substantive and productive discussion on all aspects of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) on the Iranian nuclear program at the meeting of a joint commission for implementing the deal, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Thursday.

"We expect a substantive and productive discussion on all aspects of fulfilling all-encompassing agreements, which require broad international support and extra efforts by all parties to this agreement, which will be aimed at keeping this package of measures viable and stable," Zakharova stated.

On December 6, Vienna is due to host a meeting of the joint commission for implementing the JCPOA at the level of deputy foreign ministers. According to Zakharova, these meetings are held once in three months. "The key tasks remain the same: creating conditions for the JCPOA’s scheduled implementation given the commitments undertaken by the member states and ensuring reliable support for the coordinated projects from external attacks, primarily by the United States," she stressed.