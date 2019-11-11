Lavrov slams Neo-Nazis, says running the show in Ukraine, don’t give a damn about peace

YEREVAN, November 11. /TASS/. Rampant neo-Nazism still persists in Ukraine, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Monday addressing graduates from the Diplomatic School and university students in Yerevan.

"The leading European powers [at some point] took their cues from those who illegally seized power and who consistently encouraged and turned a blind eye to the continuing surge of neo-Nazism in Ukraine," he noted. "There are such trends in Europe as well. Neo-Nazis are actually running the show in Ukraine."

Lavrov noted that neo-Nazis "do not give a damn about any peaceful initiatives by the new Ukrainian authorities."