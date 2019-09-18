Putin to meet with Chinese premier on Wednesday

MOSCOW, September 18. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin will meet with Chinese Premier of the State Council Li Keqiang on Wednesday, Kremlin aide Yuri Ushakov said.

According to the Kremlin official, the meeting will highlight the fact that the Russian-Chinese relations have entered a new, special level, adding that the leaders of Russia and China always receive senior officials who visit either Moscow or, respectively, Beijing.

Li Keqiang’s visit to Russia on an invitation from Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev began on September 16. The visit takes place in the year when Moscow and Beijing celebrate the 70th anniversary of establishing diplomatic relations.

Bilateral talks between the Russian and Chinese premiers and the 24th regular meeting of heads of the Russian and Chinese governments took place in Russia’s second largest city of St. Petersburg on September 17.

According to Medvedev, his talks with Chinese Prime Minister Li Keqiang showed that "the Russian-Chinese comprehensive partnership and strategic cooperation has entered a new stage."

He also said that Moscow and Beijing plan to reach $200 bln worth of mutual trade turnover by 2024. In order to attain that goal, the sides plan to launch joint projects in energy, industry, high-tech sector and agriculture.

Last year’s mutual trade turnover gained one fourth to over $108 bln.