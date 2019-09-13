Kremlin denounces calls by Ukraine’s Zelensky to carry on sanctions against Russia

MOSCOW, September 13. /TASS/. The Kremlin has denounced the calls by Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky for the West to continue slapping sanctions against Russia.

"We have not welcomed it [Zelensky’s statement]. We all know that there is a set of talking points, maybe they have become trivial by now, however, these talking points have been proven correct many times," Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said. "Sanctions are a double-edged sword, they do not benefit anyone, they do not help to resolve the problem, they violate international law, blur the lines of international law and in general, they bring good neither to the countries against which they are introduced nor to the countries that introduce them."

"The statements that we hear from Kiev on the development of a roadmap to adhere to the obligations of the Ukrainian side on the implementation of the Minsk Agreements seem much more appealing to us," Peskov noted. "These words, these reports are more appealing to us than those mentioned [on sanctions]," the spokesman said.

Earlier, during the Yalta European Strategy Conference in Kiev, Zelensky urged the West to continue its sanctions policy against Russia, calling the sanctions "a tax for peace."

The US and the EU first imposed sanctions against Russia in March 2014 after Crimea reunited with Russia. The first wave of individual sanctions included a number of Crimean officials and Russian citizens who, according to the West, were involved in the events in Crimea. These sanctions have been expanded several times since then, with the West citing Russia’s influence in Donbass. The additional restrictions covered banking and industrial sectors of the Russian economy. Representatives of the US and the EU stated several times that if the Minsk Agreements are fully adhered to, sanctions against Russia in relation to the events in eastern Ukraine will be lifted. Crimea sanctions will remain in force.